Will return soon for shooting: Kangana after location hunting in Assam

Guwahati: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she will be shooting for her next film “Emergency” in Assam soon.

Ranaut had been location hunting for the project since last week in various parts of the state, including Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Talking to reporters at the airport, Ranaut said, “I have been to Assam several times. It is a beautiful place for shooting.”

“I will return with my entire crew soon for shooting,” she added.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, “Emergency” is written and directed by Ranaut. She also stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

During her stay in Assam, the 35-year-old actor paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening.

“He (Sarma) extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations of Assam…

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks sir,” Ranaut wrote on Instagram.

Sarma thanked the actor for choosing to shoot her film in the state.

“Happy to have met actor, writer and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today. I’m glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production, the chief minister tweeted.

See more Happy to have met actor, writer and film maker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today.



I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production. pic.twitter.com/piDaKOavRJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2022

“Emergency” will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader JP Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

Also read | Arunachal: Candlelight vigil held in honour of late MLA Jambey Tashi

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









