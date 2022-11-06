SILCHAR: A government school in southern Assam’s Cachar district has been running with just 13 teachers against its student strength of over 1,300 for the past several months.

Ganirgram JR Higher Secondary School falls under Katigorah assembly constituency’s Dudhpur-Ganirgram GP in Cachar district, about 20 km from Silchar.

Sources said the school, which was established in 1947, has around 700 students at the HSLC level and more than 600 students at the HS level. But it has only 13 teachers, both HSLC and HS combined. The school does not have any teachers for English, Bengali, and History subjects, sources said.

Residents of Katigorah submit the memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (through the Cachar district administration) on Saturday.

School’s principal in charge Afjal Hossain Laskar said the school has 31 posts for teachers, but many of them are lying vacant. Though the matter of the shortage of teachers was brought to the inspector of schools’ attention a few times in the past, no step has been taken till now. “The science teacher of the school Rahul Das was shifted to another school in October, even though as per records, Rahul Das still works at Ganirgram JR Higher Secondary School, but in reality, it is not so,” Laskar said.

Anamul Haque Laskar, president of the school management committee, said it is surprising that the science teacher was shifted to another school despite the fact that Ganirgram JR Higher Secondary School is already suffering because of the shortage of teachers. He hoped the situation of the educational institution would become better soon.

On Saturday, a group of people from Katigorah including Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the Cachar district administration, seeking necessary steps so that the school’s overall condition is improved. A copy of the memorandum was also sent to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder told EastMojo on Sunday that he is optimistic that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would take the matter seriously and initiate appropriate steps to appoint adequate teachers and improve the overall condition of the school soon.

