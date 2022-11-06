SILCHAR: Seven youths were arrested on charges of eve-teasing in south Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Kashim Uddin, Rejaul Islam Barbhuiya, Samir Uddin, Sharif Uddin, Afjal Hussain, Amir Hussain, and Majmul Haque. All of them hail from Dholcherra and Bilaipur areas in the Hailakandi district.

According to sources, the alleged incident took place around 9 am on Saturday near Chandrapur Middle English School, in Lala, about 16 km from Hailakandi town, when the seven youths, travelling towards Hailakandi from Bilaipur, stopped near the school’s entrance gate and allegedly made vulgar comments at some female students of the school.

The students informed about the incident to the school’s headmaster following which the headmaster along with other teachers chased them on motorcycles. The teachers caught them on the Lala-Chandrapur bypass road. Locals of the area gathered and beat up the boys black and blue.

Meanwhile, a team of policemen from Lala police station reached the spot after receiving the information and arrested the seven youths.

Alongbar Basumatary, Lala police station’s officer in charge, said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the youths. A preliminary investigation has also revealed that they were involved in various anti-social activities in the past, he said.

A female student of the school, who did not want to be named, said, “We were terrified after the incident but it is good that the eve teasers were caught. Hopefully, such incidents will not happen again. The arrested youths should be punished strictly for their act.”

Panchami Nath, a member of a women’s organisation ‘Nari Shakti’ in Lala, said the arrested youths should be sternly punished so that nobody dares to commit such acts in the future. She encouraged girls and women to raise their voices if they face any such harassment or see any other facing such harassment.

