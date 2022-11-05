Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has said the country’s future would be determined by the ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to youths over the next decade.

“India is going to have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decade. In this context, our ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine the future of our country,” Mukhi said while attending a book release function on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: The Road Ahead (With Special Focus on North East India)’ at National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) campus here on Friday.

Speaking at the book release function, he said, “We all know that education is fundamental for achieving full human potential, developing an equitable and just society. Universal high-quality education is the best way forward for developing and maximising our country’s rich talent and resources for the good of the individual, society and country.”

Mukhi said that the NEP 2020 was a futuristic manifesto that could bolster the growth and progress of the nation.

“The policy lays forth a comprehensive scheme towards re-engineering of the Indian educational system, from the pre-primary to higher education,” he said.

“However, the implementation and adaptation of the policy require earnest pursuit from all stakeholders. Higher educational institutes ought to build their strategy to ascertain the implementation of the NEP, in letter and spirit,” he added. The Governor further said NEP was the first education policy of the 21st century that aimed at re-engineering the educational ecosystem of the country.

“NEP 2020 is a step towards realising the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030,” he said.

Lauding the efforts of NLUJA, the Governor said that the book ‘National Education Policy, 2020: The Road Ahead (With Special Focus on North East India)’ is a commendable initiative by the academy.

The book focuses on the Northeast region and is expected to deliberate on implementation mechanics suited to the regional dynamics.

Another promising aspect of the book is that it has endeavoured to gather interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary perspectives to help understand different issues of the Northeast and give their solutions to stimulate the growth and development of the region.

Advisor of the Chancellor’s Secretariat, M.K. Choudhury; Vice-Chancellor National Law University and Judicial Academy V.K Ahuja; Vice Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology Narendra Shivaji Chaudhari; Kamrup deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, faculty members, staff and students of NLUJA were also present at the book release function.

