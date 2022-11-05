Guwahati: The education ministry’s performance grading index (PGI) has ranked Assam and Tripura at Level 4, the best among other Northeast states when it comes to school education.
The PGI is a unique index for extensive analysis of the school education system.
Arunachal Pradesh had to settle at the bottom of the list at Level 7, while Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland have been ranked at Level 6.
Mizoram is ranked at Level 5 along with five other states of the country.
The performance grading index (PGI) is based on 70 indicators and two categories with five domains.
The scores are the aggregate scores of five domains of educational attainment which include Access, Learning Outcomes, Equity, Governance Process and Infrastructure and Facilities.
No state in India could achieve the highest Level 1 rank.
Also Read | Manipur: Tribal body calls off NH economic blockade
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Endangered jungle cat rescued in Karimganj district
- ‘No choice,’ says Musk as he justifies massive layoffs at Twitter
- Assam, Tripura best in school education among other NE states
- President Droupadi Murmu concludes NE visit
- Five things science has told us about the mummy of Tutankhamun
- Mizoram Peace Accord most lasting and time-tested in the world: CM Zoramthanga