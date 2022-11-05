Guwahati: Assam government has for the first time collaborated with the private sector for building the infrastructure of a medical college in the state.

The state government on Friday signed an MoU with Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd. for the infrastructure development of the academic block of the second medical college in Guwahati.

Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd has come up with a CSR contribution of Rs 150 crore for infrastructure development of the academic block, UG, and intern hostels of the second medical college in Guwahati.

Promoter and founder of Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd. Radhakishnan Damani is a stock market trader investor who also runs the retail chain Avenue Supermarts and is now the fifth richest person in India, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

He also manages his portfolio through his investment firm Bright Star Investments Limited.

With a wealth of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the 67-year-old Mumbai-based business magnate moved up two ranks to take the fifth spot in the rich list, which is dominated by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. He is 98th on the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the signing of the MoU between the Assam government and Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd has heralded a new beginning in Assam’s medical education.

“This is for the first time that the Assam government has collaborated with the private sector for building the infrastructure of a medical college in the state,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that in the days ahead more such collaborations will happen to give a major boost to medical education in the state.

He also thanked Radhakishan Damani, the founder of Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd, for coming forward with this remarkable philanthropic gesture.

He said that showing its social commitments, Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd has come forward to support the cause of medical education in Assam.

He said, “It is indeed a matter of pride and joy that responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the corporate sector for providing more opportunities to Indian students in the field of medical education, Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd has chosen Assam as the first state to start the noble collaboration.”

The Chief Minister said that in the year 1960 the first medical college at Guwahati was established to cater to the needs of the people of the state as well the neighbouring states. Since then, the population in the state has grown manifold so does the number of students aspiring to pursue medical education.

Considering the ever-growing demand, the government took several steps for augmenting opportunities for medical education and advanced healthcare facilities by setting up medical colleges in different parts of the state. However, a second medical college at Guwahati, which is the nerve centre of Northeast’s economic and social activities, was a long-felt need.

The second medical college in Guwahati will have 1000 beds and an academic block with hostels for boys and girls for an annual intake of 100 MBBS students.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is working with a vision of one medical college per district in Assam. Already, the government has taken steps for setting up 15 new medical colleges in addition to the nine existing ones. Out of the 15 new medical colleges, seven medical colleges are being constructed at Nalbari, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Biswanath Chariali, and the second medical college in Guwahati.

The government is going to start the construction of five more medical colleges at Golaghat, Bongaigaon, Marigaon, Tamulpur, and Dhemaji during this month and work for three more medical colleges proposed at Sivasagar, Karimganj and Goalpara will be taken up very soon. In the next five years, Assam will have a total of 24 medical colleges, which will immensely improve the availability of doctors and medical care in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that with the increase in medical colleges in the state, the number of MBBS seats has also increased from 726 in 2014 to 1200 in 2022. Till 2014, the total Post Graduate (PG) seats in Assam was 395. In 2022, the total number of PG seats has increased to 711. The availability of doctors has therefore improved significantly.

Similarly, 44 super-specialty seats are now available in various institutions in the state. Moreover, when the construction of the proposed medical colleges gets completed, the state will have 2700 MBBS seats, thereby significantly enhancing opportunities for medical education in Assam.

