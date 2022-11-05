Assam: Drugs worth Rs 15 crore seized from Sonapur

Guwahati: In one of the biggest drug hauls in the state, Guwahati city police seized a huge consignment of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crores from a vehicle in Kamrup (Metro) district on Saturday morning.

The operation took place in Sonapur. The police have apprehended one peddler hailing from Manipur in this connection.

Police sources said that based on information, a team of Guwahati police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur.

During checking, 60,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

The apprehended person, Mohammad Ajmal Khan (30), hails from the Thoubal district of Manipur.

