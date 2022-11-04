Guwahati: NRL and OIL organised the first Start-up Investors’ Summit 2022 in Guwahati on Friday. The meeting’s objective was to attract investors for start-ups from the Northeast supported by NRL’s start-up initiative, iDEATION and OIL’s startup programme, SNEH.

The summit was inaugurated by Joint Secretary (Refineries & Exploration), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Sunil Kumar who was the chief guest of the inaugural function.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The summit commenced with an opening address by the invited dignitaries, followed by the launch of the NRL iDEATION Angel Fund with a corpus of Rs 35 crores for equity investment in start-ups.

The event saw the top 25 start-ups from the Northeast and other parts of the country (mainly supported by Oil and Gas PSUs) participating in a start-up elevator pitch session, leading to an engaging panel discussion by the panellists.

Joint Secy (Refinery and Exploration) Sunil Kumar addressing the NRL OIL Start-up Investors’ Summit at Guwahati

A few angel investors from Silicon Valley, Shymantak Gautam, Ruban Phukan and Amitav Chakravartty, also participated and shared their experience of the start-up ecosystem in the Bay Area with the participants.

The keynote speech was delivered by Sankar Bora, co-founder of Dealshare and ex-co-founder of Myntra. Renowned VC firms from Mumbai, Lead Angels, 100x.vc, Unicorn India Ventures, and Ankur Capital from Bengaluru were also present at the event.

The seminar was organised in a hybrid mode, with Indian Oil Corporation Limited Director (R&D) SSV Ramakumar addressing the gathering online, followed by a networking session.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seminar was also attended by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) managing director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, NRL director (Finance) Indranil Mittra, Oil India Limited Director (Operations) Pankaj Kumar Goswami, CMD North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited chairman and managing director PVSLN Murty, and many senior executives, entrepreneurs, and industrialists.

Also Read | Tyre makers to invest Rs 1,100 cr in rubber plantation in NE, Bengal

Trending Stories









