Guwahati: Girish and the Chronicles, one of India’s best and biggest rock bands, is all set to open for the Danish Band MLTR in Guwahati and Tura.

MLTR will be performing in Guwahati on November 27 at the Indian Open Air 2022. They will also headline the Me Gong festival in Tura, Meghalaya on December 3.

Girish and the Chronicles, who is gearing up to re-release their debut album ‘Back on Earth’ have three studio albums in their kitty. They are known for songs like ‘Hail to the Heroes’, ‘Rock the Highway’, ‘Lovers’ Train’, ‘Every Night, Like Tonight’ among many others.

Before touring the Northeast to open for MLTR, the Sikkim band will be travelling to Switzerland to perform at the ‘UR Rock Festival’. They will be opening for one of the biggest names in rock music, Skidrow at the ‘UR Rock Festival’.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Girish and the Chronicles followed by MLTR when they perform in Guwahati and Tura.

Indian Open Air 2022 ticket link: https://insider.in/indian-open-air-2022-nov27-2022/event

