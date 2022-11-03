Darangiri: A two-month-old baby wild elephant died on Thursday after getting stuck in the mud at a paddy field in Sesapani Bainpara village in Assam‘s Goalpara district.

According to locals, a herd of around seventy wild elephants strayed into the paddy field in search of food.

They suspected that while the group of elephants strayed into the paddy field, one of the baby elephants got stuck in the mud.

On Thursday morning, the baby elephant was rescued by the locals. Later, they informed the forest department but the elephant died after a few hours.

A forest official said, “The baby elephant died because of weakness. We called the veterinary doctor for a postmortem and after the report, we will know about the exact cause of death.”

“The baby elephant is around two months old and entered the paddy field with the group,” he added.

Locals, however, alleged that the forest department has not been taking any initiatives to stop the trespassing of such wild elephants into non-forest areas and as a result hectares of paddy land have been destroyed by the group.

The locals claimed that in several such instances, wild elephants stray into human habitats and destroy houses, schools, and other government property.

“This has been happening every year but the state forest department has not taken any proper steps yet to stop the elephants from straying into human habitations.”

Later, people of the area along with the state forest department buried the elephant near the incident site.

