Guwahati: The sixth recruitment rally of Northeast states commenced at Udalguri on November 1 seeing participation from candidates from thirteen districts of West and Lower Assam.

It will be followed by recruitment rallies for Nursing Assistants and Religious Teachers for seven states of the Northeast. Women candidates will also try their fate at Udalguri for recruitment as Agniveer GD in the Corps of Military Police.

The seventh recruitment rally for the state of Tripura commenced at Agartala on November 2. It will be followed by a rally for the youth of South Assam at the same location.

The ongoing rallies are experiencing a large footfall. All the military and state machinery are putting a concerted effort into organising these rallies in a flawless manner and have provided an opportunity for youth to serve in the prestigious Indian Army. The zeal and excitement of the candidates are palpable.

