Guwahati: A vigilance Awareness Week 2022 is being observed at Numaligarh Refinery Limited with the theme “Corruption free India for a developed Nation” from October 31 to November 6 as per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Managing Director, NRL, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan inaugurated the week today by administering the integrity pledge to the employees of NRL at Corporate Office, Guwahati elucidating on the ill effects of corruption and re-affirming collective participation from all in the preventive fight against corruption. The integrity pledge was also administered to CISF Personnel stationed at the Refinery premises.

The Vigilance Department of NRL has, in the light of the observation, taken up various initiatives specific to the theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week for their employees and its stakeholders. Outreach activities have been conceptualised at various schools and colleges of nearby areas of Numaligarh Refinery and the Siliguri Marketing Terminal in the spirit of empowering a corruption-free, developed India for a better tomorrow.

