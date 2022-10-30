Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Northeast is fuelling India’s aviation growth.

“The industry has achieved a milestone which was unthinkable a few years ago. With the UDAN scheme in force, air traffic in the Northeast has increased by 36 per cent rising to 7973 flights in August 2022. This is higher than the growth rates in the east, west, north and south zones,” he said.

Sarma attended a virtual programme to flag off the operations of Alliance Air in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The programme was also attended by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

As a part of its new operations, Alliance Air will connect Lilabari, Ziro, Shillong, Imphal and Mizoram.

The CM also said that Lilabari in the Lakhimpur district is an important corridor for the rest of the states. The airport is a corridor to several tourist destinations. The state government has handed over 84 acres of land for the construction of a basic strip and isolation bay.

Sarma also said that under this initiative, with the help of the UDAN scheme, all important cities in the Northeast have been brought together.

Work for a new terminal at the LGBI airport has been undertaken by the government and is in progress. Rupsi Airport in western Assam, which remained defunct since 1984, has been re-developed under the UDAN scheme and has been in operation since May last year, the CM added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the central government, which he said, has given utmost attention to develop the northeastern states, particularly in the connectivity sector.

“In all spheres of connectivity – road, rail, air and digital connectivity – the Northeast has witnessed unprecedented progress in the last eight years. The once-neglected and under-developed region today is at par with other developed states of the country,” Khandu said.

He said that in the last eight years, Arunachal Pradesh could develop and make nine advanced landing grounds that were lying dilapidated and unused, air-worthy.

“While Pasighat and Tezu already have fixed-wing commercial air connectivity, today we have added Ziro. Of the remaining six ALGs, three are feasible for fixed-wing flight landing and three – Tawang, Aalo and Walong will be used as heliports,” Khandu said.

He said that once the airport at Hollongi is inaugurated and made operational, inter, as well as intra-state air connectivity, will get a major boost. The Hollongi airport is complete and ready for operation, he said. Arunachal Pradesh is waiting for the Prime Minister to come and dedicate it to the people.

He also thanked Alliance Air for taking the lead in extending its flight services to the state and the region.

