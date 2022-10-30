Assam: NFR to re-number two express trains from March

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NEF) will re-number two long-distance express trains with effect from March 2023 and continue to extend the services of a pair of special trains due to high demand.

The re-numbered trains will run on different dates, the NNF said in a statement.

Train no. 15646, Dibrugarh-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be revised to 15946 from March 1, 2023, and train no. 15645, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Dibrugarh Express will start its journey as train no. 15945 from March 4, 2023.

Train no. 15906, Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express will commence its journey as train no. 22504 from March 4 2023 and train no. 15905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express will run as train no. 22503 from March 9, 2023.

Services of special train no. 07030, Secunderabad-Agartala will be extended from November 7, 2022, till January 30, 2023, and will depart every Monday from Secunderabad.

Services of train no. 07029, Agartala-Secunderabad will be extended from November 11, 2022, till February 3, 2023, and will run every Friday from Agartala.

