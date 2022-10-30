Silchar: Eight Bangladeshi nationals, who were lodged in different jails in Assam, were deported to Bangladesh via Sutarkandi border post in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday, officials said.

A senior Karimganj district official said they were handed over to representatives of Bangladesh’s paramilitary force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman, who were arrested in the past few years on charges of entering India illegally, were deported after the completion of legal formalities.

The Bangladeshi nationals who were deported are– Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus.

Among the deported Bangladeshi nationals, five were arrested in Karimganj district, two in Guwahati, and one in Cachar district in the past, the official added.

Most of them are residents of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district and they were various jails in Assam for illegally entering India.

