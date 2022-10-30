Assam: Cachar police organises ‘Passport Mela’ at Silchar

Guwahati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Cachar Police on Sunday organized a ‘Passport Mela’ at Silchar to clear off the pending applications for passports.

The programme was organized at Cachar SP office premises and was inaugurated by Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy in presence of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, SP Numal Mahatta, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Almost 1,700 applicants for passports have been given appointments for today and were asked to remain present along with all the documents required for police verification.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked the police department repeatedly to be people-centric and expedite all the works related to service to the people. Responding to his call we organized this passport mela to dispose of all the pending passport verification. We expect such an initiative will bolster the police-public relation” said Cachar SP Numal Mahatta.

He informed that officials from the local court have also been given space at the mela so that people who need affidavit can easily avail it.

Speaking to media persons, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta further said, “We want people with genuine papers who are unable to process their applications in terms of Police Verification or antecedent verification to come and avail the one-day benefit. There are many genuine applicants whose applications are pending and our goal is to cater to these people.”

The drive started around 10 am on Sunday and continued till evening. The police have set up eight tables to increase the efficacy of the one-day service.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam approves new rules to promote wood-based industries

Trending Stories









