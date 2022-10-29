Assam: Senior bureaucrat arrested for taking bribe

Guwahati: A senior officer of the Assam government was caught red-handed when he was allegedly taking a bribe, police said on Saturday.

Kisan Kumar Sharma, the joint secretary in the Home and Political Department, was arrested on Friday night while accepting bribes for the renewal of the licence of a security firm, they said.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of the Assam Police arrested him.

“In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license,” Special Director-General of Police (V&AC) Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted.

See more In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/rwMZzryF3A — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 28, 2022

A further search of his house led to the recovery of Rs 49.24 lakh in cash, Singh added.

See more Further to trap & arrest of Sri KK Sharma last evening, search by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM at his residential premise has led to recovery of unaccounted cash INR 49 Lacs 24 thousand 700. The same is being seized and lawful action taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/F9GTWyyzYu — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 29, 2022

Sharma is an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer.

