Silchar: A troop of ‘ferocious’ monkeys has been spreading terror in different areas of Panchgram in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district over the past months.

Several incidents of monkeys breaking into houses, attacking people, stealing food, and destroying valuables have been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Radharani Colony, Panchgram Colony and Kalibari have reported the most incidents of monkey menace. These localities have a combined population of nearly 3,500 people.

The primates, which have grown in number over the past few months, have also bitten some residents. These attacks are recorded at the Kalinagar primary health centre, where the injured were treated.

Monkeys roam freely in residential areas at Panchgram, Hailakandi district Photo credit: Swapnaneel Bhattacharjee

The residents claim there are thousands of monkeys and that locals are living in fear and anxiety. The monkeys roam around freely in the residential areas.

They have demanded the forest department to treat the matter with importance and take necessary steps in this regard.

If anyone tries to fight back an attacking monkey, they gang up and launch attacks on the person or descend on the person’s house in huge groups. Living in the area has become extremely risky, said a resident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Siddeshwar Shiv Mandir Committee’s secretary Sujan Bhattacharjee said the monkeys used to live in the hills around the Cachar Paper Mill. A few months back, the mill’s staff quarters were vacated. The monkeys then came down towards the residential areas in Panchgram relocating their habitat.

The monkeys often go on a rampage, posing a threat to life and property, Bhattacharjee said. He demanded necessary steps be taken and has sought forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s intervention.

Suklabaidya told EastMojo on Saturday that necessary steps will be taken soon to solve the problem.

Also Read | Assam: Senior bureaucrat arrested for taking bribe

Trending Stories









