Assam: 4 die while cleaning well in Hailakandi district

Hailakandi: At least four people were killed and one person seriously injured on Saturday while cleaning a household well in Hailakandi district of Assam, police said.
The incident happened at Bakrihawar Part-I in Algapur revenue circle when the workers were trying to clean the well of a person, they said.
“Suddenly one person accidentally fell into the well. While trying to save him, one after the other three more persons fell in it,” a police officer said.
The bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, he said.
“One person was grievously injured and was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” he added.
The deceased were identified as Rashid Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Abu Suhel and Hasib Uddin, while the injured person was Sohid Ahmed, the official said.
