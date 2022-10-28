Silchar: Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 25-year-old youth who hailed from southern Assam’s Cachar district in Bengaluru recently.

The deceased, identified as Munna Goala, hailed from Khalkuri village in Cachar district and worked in a company’s security department in Bengaluru.

As per available information, Munna had a verbal spat over an issue with some of his known persons in Bengaluru on October 4, and two days later, he went missing. His family lodged a missing complaint at a police station in Bengaluru, but police failed to trace him.

On October 25, his body parts were found in two places on a railway track in Bengaluru, which were later sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Munna’s father, Chunilal Goala, claimed that his son had been killed and demanded a high-level inquiry. He alleged that some workers of the company, with which Munna worked, murdered him. However, nobody from the company could be contacted for comments.

Sources said police initiated a probe regarding the matter. As per the latest reports available, no one has been arrested yet.

Talking to EastMojo on Friday, Lakhipur BJP legislator Kaushik Rai expressed sorrow over the death and conveyed his condolences to the deceased’s family members. On being asked if Munna’s family would get any compensation from the government, he said he would take this up with the authorities and see what can be done in this regard.

Lakhipur police station’s officer in-charge Rajesh Das told EastMojo on Friday afternoon that he was not aware about the incident (death of Munna Goala). On being asked if the Bengaluru Police have contacted the Lakhipur police regarding the matter, he said they had received no communication from their Bengaluru counterparts as of Saturday.

It may be mentioned that at least five persons, including Munna Goala of Barak Valley, died in Bengaluru this year. A 20-year-old youth Suhel Ahmed of Katanpur under the Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September. A youth of Maguracherra under the Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district Yusuf Ali died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru in August.

A 25-year-old youth of Hailakandi district Saidul Rahman Laskar died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru in July. Abul Mansoor Laskar (28) of Katagaon in Hailakandi district, who was a mechanical engineer by profession, died in gas a cylinder blast in Bengaluru in February.

