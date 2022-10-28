Assam's law and order situation 'excellent', insurgency on the wane: CM

New Delhi: With insurgency on the wane and crime rate coming down, Assam’s record in maintaining law and order has been “excellent” in recent years, said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir on Internal Security’, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Surajkund in Haryana on Thursday.

While highlighting that no major insurgency-related incidents have taken place in Assam in recent years, Sarma said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) too has been withdrawn from 65 percent geographical area of the state.

Sarma dwelt on the “proactive implementation” of the Bodo Accord and rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. He said that though a new Bodo militant outfit in the name and style of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) was formed on September 15, 2021, all the cadres of the outfit surrendered on September 29, 2021 due to proactive actions of the police.

The chief minister added that police actions led to the surrender of the chairman and deputy chief-in-command of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), another Bodo militant outfit, along with other cadres.

The state government later signed a ceasefire agreement with the outfit on October 20, 2021.

164 cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), also a Bodo insurgent outfit, and a senior Maoist cadre surrendered on September 28 last year.

The chief minister underlined the achievements of the Assam police terming it a “professional police force with a glorious past”. The Assam police was decorated with the coveted ‘Presidential Colours’ in May this year.

Sarma later tweeted: “Honoured to share my ideas on bolstering internal security at Chintan Shivir of States’ HMs chaired by Adarniya Union HM Shri@Amit Shahji at Surajkund, Haryana. Held in the true spirit of collaborative federalism, such exchanges help widen our perspectives and boost policing”.

This is the first ‘Chintan Shivir’ (introspection session) organised by the ministry of home affairs and is being attended by several chief ministers, deputy CMs, state home ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators of union territories to provide a common platform to discuss ways to deal with internal security challenges as part of ‘Vision 2047’ outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

