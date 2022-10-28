Dudhnoi: Garo organisations said they will launch an awareness campaign to counter the rising crimes against Garo women in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Garo National Council (GNC) had called a meeting of all Garo organisations, including the Garo Mothers’ Union, A’ Chik Socialist Youth Front and Garo Students’ union to review the October 22 incident, when three Garo teenage girls were raped in Dudhnoi in Goalpara district.

The Police arrested three persons: Debasish Das (21), a resident of Babupara under the Dudhnoi police station, Hafizur Shah alias Pilo (22), a resident of Siluk Part I, Pub Dudhnoi and Ashan Paramik (30), a resident of Siluk Part I, Pub Dudhnoi. The trio has been charged under Section 351C /342/31 of the IPC, read with section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

They have been produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, who remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

Briefing the incident, former Garo Student Union- Assam State Zone (GSU-ASZ) vice-president Meckiy Sangma said the prime accused Hafizur Shah alias Pilo had invited the three girls to a birthday party and accordingly the three victim girls went with him.

“But instead of the birthday party, Pilo took them to Garlic Dhaba in Dudhnoi, where the two others joined them. They forcefully confined the three girls in the Dhaba and forced them to have wine. At night, the girls were taken to an agri farm, where they raped,” Sangma said.

“On October 23, the girls were released and they reached home and narrated the whole incident. Their parents lodged an FIR with the Dudhnoi police station. But the Diwali celebration and inclement weather delayed the police action. On Thursday, they managed to arrest the criminals and remanded them to jail,” Sangma said.

