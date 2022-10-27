Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Assam’s veteran actor Nipon Goswami.

In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Assamese said, “I am saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, a pioneer contributor to the Assamese film industry. His diverse work will be remembered by film lovers. My condolences to his family and admirers. Aum Shanti: Prime Minister”.

See more অসমীয়া চলচ্চিত্ৰ উদ্যোগলৈ অগ্ৰণী অৱদান আগবঢ়োৱা শ্ৰী নিপন গোস্বামীৰ বিয়োগত মৰ্মাহত হৈছো। তেওঁৰ বৈচিত্ৰময় কৰ্মৰাজিক চলচ্চিত্ৰপ্ৰেমীয়ে স্মৰণ কৰিব। তেওঁৰ পৰিয়াল আৰু প্ৰশংসকসকললৈ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছো। ঔম শান্তি: প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 27, 2022

Goswami passed away in Guwahati on Thursday morning. He was admitted to Nemcare Hospital in the city on October 24.

Tributes have come in from all parts of the country. Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, while speaking about him said, “Nipon Goswami was a part of numerous films. Even when he is not here, he will live on forever.”

Taking to Twitter, Singhal wrote: “The news of the unexpected passing away of evergreen actor Nipon Goswami is deeply saddening. There is a huge emptiness in every aspect of the Assamese entertainment industry today. Hey artist, I pay my respects at your feet, I pray that your Holy Spirit will find a place with the Invisible One.

See more চিৰসেউজ অভিনেতা নিপন গোস্বামী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ অপ্ৰত্যাশিত বিয়োগৰ খবৰে বাৰুকৈয়ে মৰ্মাহত কৰিছে।



আজিৰে পৰা অসমীয়া মনোৰঞ্জন জগতৰ প্ৰতিটো দিশলৈ নামি আহিল এক বিৰাট শূণ্যতা। হে' শিল্পী, আপোনাৰ চৰণত যাঁচিছো একাঁজলী শ্ৰদ্ধাৰ্ঘ,প্ৰাৰ্থনা কৰিছো নেদেখাজনৰ ওচৰত ঠাই পাওক আপোনাৰ পবিত্ৰ আত্মাই। pic.twitter.com/Sv7ihQKO4j — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) October 27, 2022

The actor had worked in both Assamese films and theatre.

His body will be kept at Jyoti Chitraban till 9 am on Friday. The funeral will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on the same day.

