Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Assam’s veteran actor Nipon Goswami.
In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Assamese said, “I am saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, a pioneer contributor to the Assamese film industry. His diverse work will be remembered by film lovers. My condolences to his family and admirers. Aum Shanti: Prime Minister”.
Goswami passed away in Guwahati on Thursday morning. He was admitted to Nemcare Hospital in the city on October 24.
Tributes have come in from all parts of the country. Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, while speaking about him said, “Nipon Goswami was a part of numerous films. Even when he is not here, he will live on forever.”
Taking to Twitter, Singhal wrote: “The news of the unexpected passing away of evergreen actor Nipon Goswami is deeply saddening. There is a huge emptiness in every aspect of the Assamese entertainment industry today. Hey artist, I pay my respects at your feet, I pray that your Holy Spirit will find a place with the Invisible One.
The actor had worked in both Assamese films and theatre.
His body will be kept at Jyoti Chitraban till 9 am on Friday. The funeral will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on the same day.
