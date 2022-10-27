Assam's veteran actor Nipon Goswami passes away at 80

Guwahati: Veteran actor Nipon Goswami passed away on Thursday morning after fighting a heart-related ailment.

He was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati on Monday.

Born on September 3, 1942, in Tezpur, Goswami completed his graduation and enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of India.

He made his debut in the Assamese film industry as a child artiste in the movie Piyali Phukan, directed by Phani Sarma in 1957. He went on to work in many Assamese films including Shiraj, Deutar Biya, Priya O Priya, Kokadeutar Ghar Jowai, Aparupa, Sandhyaraag, Bohagor Duporiya, and Ghar Khankar.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am saddened to hear of the passing away of the evergreen actor Nipon Goswami I was blessed to be in the presence of one of the best actors of Assam while acting in the film ‘Kakadeuta Nati Aur Hati’ as a child”.

See more অসমীয়া ছবি জগতৰ চিৰসেউজ অভিনেতা নিপন গোস্বামীদেৱেৰ পৰলোক গমনৰ বাতৰি পাই মই ব্যথিত হৈ পৰিছোঁ৷ শৈশৱতে 'ককাদেউতা নাতি আৰু হাতী' নামৰ চলচ্চিত্ৰখনত অভিনয় কৰাৰ সময়তে অসমৰ অন্যতম শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেতাগৰাকীৰ মই সান্নিধ্য লাভ কৰি ধন্য হৈছিলোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/wsS4YS2Ma8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2022

Goswami was also actively involved in mobile theatres starring in hits such as Abaahan, Kohinoor, Hengul, and Shakuntala.

