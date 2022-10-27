Assam: Villagers stage protest after finding dead body near railway track

Bamunigaon: Villagers of the Bamunigaon area under the Chaygaon constituency took out a protest rally against the Indian Railway department after a dead body was found in a ditch near the railway track which is connected between Guwahati and Goalpara town at 2 No. Satabari village on Thursday morning.

The body was identified as Lakhhi Deka (35) from the Morigaon district. He was working in an industry in Chaygaon.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the locals, Deka was missing since October 25 of this year. The next day, Jambari police recovered his bag and bicycle from the same ditch. The villagers found the body today morning.

Family members alleged that he was killed by someone because signs of injuries on his face were clearly visible. Boko Police Station officer-in-charge Phanindra Nath stated that the investigation is going on and the body was referred to GMCH for postmortem.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local people took out a protest rally against the Railways for the faulty construction of underbridges.

People also alleged that Lakhhi Das died only because of careless and faulty construction of RUBs by the Indian Railway department.

No official of the railway department visited the RUB or the incident site so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized, 4 arrested

Trending Stories









