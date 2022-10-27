Guwahati: Assam police seized heroin estimated to be worth 10 crores on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a check post was set up by the police at Dilai Tiniali under the Dilai police station.
The heroin weighing 1,263 kilograms was seized from two vehicles. Besides, cash amounting to Rs 75,000 has also been recovered.
Four persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.
The four accused have been identified as Daniel Kithori and Kapani S from Manipur, Sahabir Ali from Bihar, and Shahjahan Ahmed Borbhuyan from Cachar district of Assam.
In another operation, Assam police intercepted a truck and seized 2500 kilograms of ganja in Jorabat. Two have been held in this connection.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to praise the state police terming the haul as a ‘Great feat’.
Also read | Assam’s veteran actor Nipon Goswami passes away at 80
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Militants shot down Army chopper in Arunachal? Adi body shuts down rumours
- Manipur: Missing Poi woman’s body found in Ukhrul’s Tusom village
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for October 27
- First test flight of Gaganyaan mission in Feb 2023: ISRO official
- CBI takes over probe into Arunachal assistant engineer exam paper leak case
- Dawoodi Bohra leader meets family of pilot killed in Arunachal chopper crash