Guwahati: Assam police seized heroin estimated to be worth 10 crores on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a check post was set up by the police at Dilai Tiniali under the Dilai police station.

The heroin weighing 1,263 kilograms was seized from two vehicles. Besides, cash amounting to Rs 75,000 has also been recovered.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The four accused have been identified as Daniel Kithori and Kapani S from Manipur, Sahabir Ali from Bihar, and Shahjahan Ahmed Borbhuyan from Cachar district of Assam.

In another operation, Assam police intercepted a truck and seized 2500 kilograms of ganja in Jorabat. Two have been held in this connection.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to praise the state police terming the haul as a ‘Great feat’.

In another major success, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck and seized 2500 kg Ganja in Jorabat. Also apprehended two accused.



Great feat @assampolice. Keep it up 👍👏@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/H94WzWgHE5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2022

