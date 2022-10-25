Whatsapp down, thousand of users face login issues

WhatsApp is down across the world, and as expected, people are losing their minds.

Users across the world said the instant communication app owned by Meta is currently unable to send and receive messages.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The outage is affecting both WhatsApp and WhatsApp web. Both personal messages and group chats have been affected by the outage.

DownDetector, an outage detection website also confirmed that

WhatsApp is not working for many users in India. Affected regions include Assam, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow, but it may affect other parts as well.

WhatsApp is yet to share an official statement on the same, but we should have more information soon enough. Until then, hold strong and maybe read a book!

Also Read | OTTs to Asiad: National Games medalist Shraddha Gaikwad wants to rule them all

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









