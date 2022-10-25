WhatsApp is down across the world, and as expected, people are losing their minds.
Users across the world said the instant communication app owned by Meta is currently unable to send and receive messages.
The outage is affecting both WhatsApp and WhatsApp web. Both personal messages and group chats have been affected by the outage.
DownDetector, an outage detection website also confirmed that
WhatsApp is not working for many users in India. Affected regions include Assam, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow, but it may affect other parts as well.
WhatsApp is yet to share an official statement on the same, but we should have more information soon enough. Until then, hold strong and maybe read a book!
Also Read | OTTs to Asiad: National Games medalist Shraddha Gaikwad wants to rule them all
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Being stressed out before you get COVID increases your chances of long COVID. Here’s why
- At least 700 shops gutted as fire ravages Arunachal’s oldest market
- Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles
- WhatsApp down, thousand of users face login issues
- Cyclone Sitrang: 2 dead in Ukhrul, several homes damaged in Noney
- Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya on high alert, schools shut in 4 districts