Assam BJP leader Sukumar Biswas dies after prolonged illness

Guwahati: BJP leader and vice chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Sukumar Biswas died at a hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, authorities of the state-run facility said.
Biswas, a state secretary of the BJP, was suffering from cancer and died at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Biswas will be remembered for his commitment towards the overall uplift of the Bengali community in the state.
Biswas was 50.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Born in Barpeta, Biswas received his Master’s degree from Gauhati University and was involved in social work.
He was also a former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students Federation (AABYSF).
