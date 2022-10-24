Abhishruti Bezbaruah, a versatile singer-songwriter from Assam who has delivered several hits like ‘Roi Roi Roti’ and ‘Esaati Botaah’, has returned with a slightly different version of a well-known song. The 32-year-old, who recently delivered a soulful rendition of Bhupen Hazarika’s ‘Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen’ on the occasion of the bard’s birthday, has covered another timeless classic by one of her idols: Farida Khanum.

‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’, released in 1993, went on to become a timeless classic and has been covered by several artists since. But Bezbaruah’s latest endeavour could very well be the most unique take on the song. Bezbaruah used the Indian sign language to depict the song’s immortal message to hearing-impaired people. EastMojo caught up with Abhishruti to discuss this latest project. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Tell us why you chose this particular ghazal. Does it have a special place in your heart?

Yes. It is a legendary ghazal by a legendary artist. It is embedded in everyone’s heart as a timeless classic. There are some songs you tend to sing to get better at your craft – this is one of those. Although we hum them and practice them, we don’t usually release them officially. At one point, you think to yourself – maybe I can attempt and see if I can do it. That is how this project came to be.

Is there anything about this song that makes it especially challenging?

To even a normal person, it is a very simple and romantic ghazal. One must read the ‘Shayari’ to realize how romantic it is, and how simple it has been dealt with. Over the years, it has remained an enduring classic as established names – from Arijit Singh to Sunita Rao – have covered it. It was even used in a recent movie ‘Aye Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016). The ghazal is based on the beautiful ‘Raag Yaman Kalyan’, which has a huge dynasty of itself. It has a lot of finesse and a lot of beauty. Furthermore, the ghazal, despite its simplicity, oozes feeling and emotion. These are some of the special qualities that can be attributed to this masterpiece.

You have used Indian sign language in the official music video. Is this a special message to specially-abled people that look, you can enjoy my music as well.

People try to learn languages like French, Spanish, and Mandarin, but few are interested in learning sign language. I am learning sign language under Priyanka Newar, who interpreted the ghazal for me. She ensured the sign language and the facial expressions were spot-on and perfectly conveyed the song’s essence. I am a newcomer to the world of sign language, I am still learning, and it is a humble attempt. Secondly, I am a staunch believer in inclusivity. In one of my songs, ‘Ore Raati’, I have addressed the issues faced by the trans community. This time around, I have raised awareness for the hearing-impaired community. They should know what we musicians are trying to say since I am covering a legendary ghazal.

You are known for your original compositions. But recently, we have seen you experimenting with covers. From Bhupen Hazarika to Khanum, you have already covered songs from two huge legends. Is this a new phase of your musical journey?

I remain a hardcore, original artist. By making covers, however, I am paying tribute to our seniors. When I start a show also, I start with ‘Junakore Rati’. Or I start with another classic composition. It is an ode to these legends who have inspired us so much. As for the songs you have mentioned, I have been yearning to cover those. It merely happens to be a coincidence that they have been released in relatively quick succession. I would also like to give a big shout-out to my team, who helped me take this project to the final stage.

