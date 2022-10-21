Guwahati: A Guwahati-based social enterprise and civil society organisation, GAMOF (Green and Active Mobility Forum) has taken the initiative to organise an interactive and engaging workshop called ‘Let’s Get Involved’, where the major problems of the city will be discussed and solutions will be sought.

The organisation is inviting interested, conscientious, and active citizens of Guwahati to take part in the 1st edition of Let’s Get Involved (workshop) – to make Guwahati an ideal city by 2030.

To participate please click on the Registration Link. There are limited seats for 30 people.

Participants can be from any profession above the age of 16. There is a registration fee of Rs 399 and also an early bird discount of Rs 299 till October 22, 2022. The fee is for refreshments, participant kits, and activity materials.

More details can be found on the website or social media pages of GAMOF – Green and Active Mobility Forum.

GAMOF intends to organise a series of such workshops in due course focusing on specific issues. The first edition of the workshop is being organised on October 30, 2022, to commemorate World Cities Day, which is celebrated on 31st October every year.

