Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway officials on Thursday announced that ‘Rozgar Mela’ – a mega recruitment initiative of the Union government – will be held in Guwahati on October 22.

‘Rozgar Mela’ is an initiative undertaken by the Union government, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards the recruitment process for filling up vacancies at various central government departments including the railway department.

As a part of the mission, new candidates will be offered appointment letters at various locations in the country and the candidates selected will be addressed by the PM through virtual mode on October 22, 2022, at 11 am nationwide.

The first tranche of new appointments will be consisting of 75,000 vacancies and the Ministry of Railways is one of the contributors to the initial tranche of appointees.

As a part of the Prime Minister’s recruitment mission, the organisation of the Guwahati leg of the programme has been entrusted to the N. F. Railway.

The programme will be at Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall located at Maligaon, Guwahati.

Central Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal will be handing over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates and will be assisted by other senior officials of various government departments, at the mission programme to be conducted at Guwahati.

Around 200 new recruitees from various government departments including Railways, CBDT, BSF, CISF, etc will be handed over the appointment letters in this programme.

