Guwahati: Balidua Dhanani Pathar in Balidua Village of Golaghat district celebrated Kati Bihu with traditional fervour on Tuesday.

Golaghat district election officer Sulakshana Borpatragohain, district information and public relations officer Pompi Devi and research technician of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), APART Project, Golaghat Abhishek Singha joined in the celebrations.

Nitu Bora, one of the progressive farmers of the district welcomed the invitees.

His Holiness Sri Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, Majuli extended his greetings to the farmers and guests. Goswami said that the light of earthen lamps lit on the occasion of Kati Bihu may drive out all evils from the society and herald an age of prosperity and growth in the agricultural sector of the state. He hoped that the observance of Kati Bihu would strengthen peace, unity and brotherhood among all sections of society.

The Forest Man of India, Padma Shri Jadav Payeng greeted everyone on the joyous occasion saying that this festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. Payeng wished the farmers a golden harvest and good health.

The guests lit ceremonial earthen lamps in front of a tulsi sapling and offered prayers along with the farmers of Balidua region.

The paddy field was illuminated with hundreds of earthen lamps. Mah prasad, pithas and refreshment packets were distributed among the invitees and locals.

Farmers from the Pachim Brahmaputra area also actively participated in the celebrations.

