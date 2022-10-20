Assam has third-highest murder rate in country: NCRB

Guwahati: Assam logged 1,269 murder cases amounting to 3.4 per cent in 2021, according to data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

This places the state third in the country in terms of the murder rate.

As many as 3,558 murder cases were registered in the state between 2019 and 2021, the report stated.

A total of 1,192 murder cases were registered by the Assam police in 2021.

According to the data, the motive behind the highest number of murder cases (536) in the state in 2021 was unknown.

A total of 311 murders were committed due to ‘personal vendetta or enmity’, 227 due to ‘disputes’ and 105 due to ‘property or land dispute’ during this period.

Nine dowry murder cases were also recorded in the state last year.

Jharkhand has the highest murder rate (4.1 per cent), while Haryana with 3.8 per cent, has been placed second. According to the NCRB, the national average rate of murders was 2.2 per cent in 2021.

