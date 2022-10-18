Silchar: Two minor boys from Bangladesh were sent back to their country on Monday by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel after they mistakenly entered Indian territory via the India-Bangladesh international border in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.

Sources said the incident took place in Phulbari near the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday afternoon. The two minors were caught by the 134 number BSF battalion’s jawans. Phulbari falls under the Patharkandi assembly constituency, about 102km from Silchar. After being quizzed, the boys told the BSF personnel that they were roaming (near the border area) and entered there (Indian territory) unknowingly.

The BSF personnel had a flag meeting with the 52 number Border Guards Bangladesh (BSB) battalion’s officials after which the boys, who hail from Juri Upazila in the Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh, were handed over to the latter on Monday evening at the zero line of the international border, the sources said.

Karimganj district, one of the three districts in Barak Valley, shares a 92km border with Bangladesh, of which around 42km is riverine.

Complaints about attempts by Bangladesh nationals to enter India illegally via the India-Bangladesh international border in the Karimganj district have poured in from various circles over the years. In May this year, a group of Bangladeshis allegedly tried to enter the Karimganj district after crossing the Kushiyara river on a boat. The alleged attempt, however, was foiled by “alert” residents.

The India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district also hogged the media limelight in 2018 and 2021 after “secret tunnels” were unearthed by police near the border areas in different places. Police investigations found that the tunnels were used for various unlawful activities like illegal infiltration and cattle smuggling.

