School teacher suspended for sexually abusing student in Assam

Rangia (Assam): A school teacher in Assam’s Kamrup district was suspended for allegedly sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute, an official said on Monday.

A police case had been registered against the accused, an assistant teacher of a government school, under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Rangia Police Station, the official said.

A show cause notice was served to the teacher by Kamrup Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria on October 14.

However, he did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order, the official added.

Pending departmental proceedings, the assistant teacher was placed under suspension with immediate effect, Thakuria said in his order, dated October 15.

