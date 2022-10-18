Four held in Assam for alleged terror links



Guwahati: Four people were arrested in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that two of them, “associated with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team”, were nabbed in Tamulpur district, and the other two in Nalbari.

“We’re determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. @TamulpurPolice has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali who lured youth to join B’desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS),” he tweeted on Monday.

See more Arrest of Sadeq Ali is a significant achievement since he had been radicalising youth including Jakibul Ali for past 2 years. He was also associated with JMB & Neo-JMB.

Meanwhile, Ghagrapar Police (Nalbari Dist) too arrested 2 persons — Habel Ali & Abu Raihan — in similar a case. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2022

Sarma said the arrest of Sadeq Ali is a “significant achievement” as he had been “radicalising youth” for the past two years.

Sadeq was also linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), he said.

The chief minister further said that the Ghagrapar Police of Nalbari district has arrested two more persons Habel Ali and Abu Raihan in a similar case.

Sarma had said in the assembly in September that 40 “jihadis” have been arrested in the state this year. Since January this year, five modules with alleged links to Bangladesh’s proscribed Ansarul Islam have been busted.

Four madrasas have also been demolished three by respective district administration “for not adhering to building norms” and the fourth was razed to the ground allegedly by local people.

