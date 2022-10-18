Assam youth killed in Mizoram road accident

SILCHAR: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old from southern Assam’s Karimganj district was killed in a road mishap in Mizoram on Monday.

The deceased, Almas Uddin, son of Abdul Sufan, hailed from West Lakhipur under Defolala gaon panchayat under the Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district. He worked as a JCB driver in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to sources, Almas died after he was hit by a speeding lorry on Monday morning when he was going to his workplace on a two-wheeler.

Onlookers immediately gathered at the spot following which the body was sent to a hospital. As the news of Almas’ demise reached Defolala, it descended a pall of gloom over the village. Almas is survived by his elderly parents and other relatives. His dead body had not reached his native village till this news report was filed.

Talking to EastMojo on Tuesday, Patharkandi BJP legislator Krishnendu Paul expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

On being asked if the deceased’s family will get any compensation from the government, he said he will take up the matter with the Karimganj deputy commissioner and check what can be done in this regard.

Notably, at least five persons (including Almas Uddin) of Barak Valley have died in different states this year. A 20-year-old youth Suhel Ahmed of Katanpur under Jherjheri GP under Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September. A youth of Maguracherra under the Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district Yusuf Ali died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru in August.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A 25-year-old youth of Hailakandi district Saidul Rahman Laskar died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru in July. A man of Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur, Part-VII in Lala in Hailakandi district Abul Mansoor Laskar (28), who was a mechanical engineer by profession, died in gas a cylinder blast in Bengaluru in February.

Also read | Guwahati: Tea industry’s adherence to govt laws ‘exemplary’, says TAI secy general

Trending Stories









