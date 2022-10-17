Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes and messages for your loved ones

Kati Bihu is celebrated every year in the state of Assam on the very first day of the Kati month of the Assamese calendar. It usually falls somewhere in the mid of October and marks the beginning of the harvest season in the state.

This year, Kati Bihu, which is also known as Kongali Bihu, will be celebrated on October 18. It is one of the three most significant festivals of the Assamese people — including Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu. People light clay lamps outside their homes and the holy basil plant is decked with lights and garlands on this auspicious day.

We have curated an extensive list of Happy Kati Bihu wishes to share with your loved ones on the day of the festival.

Happy Kati Bihu wishes 2022

Warm wishes on Kati Bihu to you and your loved ones. May this festive occasion bring into your life new hope and new dreams to chase and make them come true.

As the season to relocate rice crop begins, we should come together and pray for everyone’s growth and prosperity. Happy Kati Bihu to all.

It is time to lit lamps outside our home and enjoy the feasts and the festivities with our loved ones. Warm greetings on Kati Bihu.

On the occasion of Kati Bihu, let us pray for a better and happier future for everyone. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kati Bihu.

The celebrations of Kati Bihu are incomplete without the happy and cheerful Bihu dance which is a wonderful way to express our feelings on this day.

Warm wishes on Kati Bihu to you my dear. Let us make the most of this occasion by offering prayers to the Almighty and seeking his blessings.

The occasion of Kati Bihu reminds us to always stay humble and always be thankful for what we have been blessed with. Warm wishes on this occasion to all.

A very Happy Kati Bihu to everyone. This day is all about coming together and welcoming this new harvest season with warmth and prayers.

Warm greetings on Kati Bihu to everyone. Let us do the traditional Bihu dance and enjoy the authentic Assamese food with our family and friends.

Happy Kati Bihu to all. This day is all about celebrating all your blessings and praying for everyone’s wellness and prosperity.

May the occasion of Kati Bihu bless you with a life full of opportunities, growth and prosperity. Warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

I wish that this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu brings into your life many more smiles and success to celebrate. Warm wishes.

Let us celebrate this occasion with high spirits as we pray for another amazing harvest.

