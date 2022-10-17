Guwahati: A team of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), New Delhi and the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur met several faculty members of Tezpur University on October 14.

The team was led by Dr. Upendra Kumar Singh, Revered Scientist & Director General – Life Sciences (LS), DRDO, New Delhi.

The team met Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharrya, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), Tezpur University, Dr. Biren Das, Registrar, Prof. Dhanapati Deka, Dean, Research & Development (R&D) and the Deans and Heads of all the Departments of the School of Sciences (SoS) and Engineering (SoE) at the Vice-Chancellor’s Board Room at the University.

The team discussed the prospects for future collaboration and the signing of an MoU between Tezpur University and DRDO.

A short presentation by the Dean, R&D regarding the overall research activities of TU followed by a presentation by the Dean, SoE and Dean, SoS for specific research activities in their schools were given in the session. The DRDO also presented their research activities and future scope of collaboration.

Dr. Upendra Kumar Singh also highlighted the possible research areas for effective collaboration between Tezpur University and DRDO through DRL, Tezpur. The event ended with a congenial vote of thanks from Prof. Dhanapati Deka.

