Assam's electorate strength for Cong presidential polls at 289

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has an electorate strength of 289 for the party’s presidential election, APCC spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said on Sunday.

He said arrangements for the polls, scheduled for Monday, have been completed at the APCC headquarters, the Rajiv Bhawan, here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Polling will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm.

All preparations are complete for tomorrow’s polling, he said in a statement.

Mahanta said APCC president Bhupen Borah and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia have urged all eligible members to cast their votes in the election.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in the electoral contest on Monday for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in over 24 years.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Both Kharge and Tharoor had recently visited Guwahati as part of their campaign trail.

Counting of votes for the polls will be undertaken on October 19.

Also read | ‘The Rings of Power’: Every adaptation is re-interpretation so ignore the haters

Trending Stories









