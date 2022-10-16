Guwahati: The third edition of the Majuli Music Festival will be held from November 25 to 27, 2022, at the bank of the Kherkatia river in Jengrai Chapri village.

Majuli is Northeast India’s largest river island. The Majuli Music Festival is held in Majuli, which is also known as the cultural capital of Assam. The music festival is now growing into a major and popular music event in the country. The festival is held every year in the month of November and is organized by Majuli Music Festival Foundation, RÍGBO and in collaboration with various government and non-government organisations.



After a great deal of painstaking work, Mukul Doley and Momi Pegu, with the help and support of local music lovers started the music festival in 2019. Since its inception, the festival has gained significant global popularity. Internationally recognised music bands and artists like Chai Met Toast (Kerala), Rain in Sahara (Assam, Spain), Alobo Naga (Nagaland), Sankuraj Konwar (Assam), Trance Effect (Nagaland) etc. have performed in the first two editions of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Several renowned music bands and artists from across the world will perform in the 3-day event. The event will also showcase local ethnic cuisines and traditional clothing from different parts of the country.

The aim and objective of this event is the overall development of Majuli, particularly to promote the tourism sector in Majuli and strengthen the rural economy. There is a lot of potential in the tourism sector in Majuli. Since ancient times Majuli has been a major tourist destination. Majuli is known as the largest river island in the world. Moreover, Majuli has a unique identity as a place of spirituality and a mosaic of different ethnic cultures. Natural beauty, the diverse lifestyle of riverine people, food habits, traditional architecture, clothing etc. also attract tourists to Majuli. The mask-making craft of Chamguri Satra is world-famous.



The Majuli Music Festival has a positive impact on such a potential tourist destination. Since its beginning, the Majuli Music Festival has attracted 20,000 to 25,000 domestic and foreign tourists every year. It has always emphasised promoting local products like traditional clothing, food etc. It has also played a special role in strengthening the rural economy through homestay facilities, resorts, hotels etc.

The Jengraimukh area is bustling with excitement as only a few days are left for the music festival. Villagers are ready to welcome the festival and tourists. Local food items, clothing etc. are being prepared for the stalls. Each person in the area is getting their house ready to welcome and accommodate tourists.

Also Read | Himanta visits erosion-hit area in Dibrugarh, promises remedial measures

Trending Stories









