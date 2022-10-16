Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed the need to study area-specific and need-based requirements of people to enable the government to formulate policies.

With annual floods being a major concern for the state, he emphasised on the urgency of understanding its long-term and short-term impact and highlighted the role of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) in this regard.

Speaking after releasing a report on flood and its impact on livelihood in rural Assam on Saturday, Sarma said the document will help the government in taking remedial steps to minimise the impact of the annual deluge on agriculture and its allied sectors.

He thanked SITA and Cotton University for coming out with the report, which has been prepared with the objective to assess floods in specific categories of areas and study it’s impact on farm-based occupations and carry out assessment based on 10 indicators of multi-dimensional deprivations.

Sarma asked SITA to conduct a comprehensive survey to understand the area-specific and need-based requirement of the people to help the government take interventional steps for their welfare.

He also spoke on the need to study the long-term and short-term impact of the flood in the state and maintained that SITA should take a leading role in this regard.

The chief minister asked the SITA to share the report with various departments and hold a brainstorming session involving the Revenue, Agriculture and Water Resources departments for implementation of the report.

He also asked the planning body to work like NITI Aayog to become an important catalyst in the development narrative of the state.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, SITA Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka, its Co-Vice-Chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur and other senior officials were present on the occasion, an official release said.

