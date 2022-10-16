Assam: 2 killed as car plunges into pond near North Lakhimpur district

Guwahati: Two youths lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a pond at Laluk near North Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday morning.

Sources said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control resulting in the car falling into the pond. The passenger and the driver could not get out of the vehicle in time.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam and Noor Mohammad. They were en route to Tezpur.

Locals were able to pull out the vehicle from the pond and recovered the bodies.

Police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Three more persons are believed to have been injured in the accident, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

