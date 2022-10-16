Guwahati: Two youths lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a pond at Laluk near North Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday morning.
Sources said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control resulting in the car falling into the pond. The passenger and the driver could not get out of the vehicle in time.
The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam and Noor Mohammad. They were en route to Tezpur.
Locals were able to pull out the vehicle from the pond and recovered the bodies.
Police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Three more persons are believed to have been injured in the accident, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
Also read | Assam CM asks NFR to use high-end tech to prevent jumbo death from train hits
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Garo civil society organisation to renew demand for separate state
- Hellraiser: A horror masterpiece that is much more than violence, gore and sadomasochism on display
- Assam: 2 killed as car plunges into pond near North Lakhimpur district
- Tripura to use radio collars to track elephant movement, prevent conflict with humans
- Assam Police OC, SI suspended for assaulting civilians
- Guwahati: Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge, says Tharoor