Guwahati: E-ticketing machines mandatory in city buses from Nov 1

Guwahati: The transport department of the Kamrup metropolitan district has made e-ticketing machines mandatory in all city buses from November 1.
Guwahati bus owners have been asked to acquire e-ticketing machines for providing e-tickets to passengers.
Buses without the machines will not be allowed to ply.
The order passed by the transport department of Kamrup Metro read, “It is a general information dispatched to all owners and association of city buses that from 1/11/2022 onwards buses will not be allowed to ply on the road without e-ticketing machine for issuing e-ticket to collect fare from travelling passengers.”
