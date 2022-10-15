Boko: An important state-run office in Assam is being run by retired people and staff who have not been appointed by the government.

This is the Boko Sub-Registry office, an important centre where people come to register their land, marriage, and other matters.

Mithu Kalita, who recently got married, alleged that on September 21, 2022, when he went to the Boko Sub-Registry Office for his marriage registration, the staff demanded Rs 5,000 for registration. After a long argument with the online staff, they relented and settled for Rs 2,500 for the marriage registration and Rs 500 extra for the certificate.

Amit Kumar Hari, sub registrar-cum-marriage officer, was not available to respond regarding this matter.

When senior assistant of the office Nareswar Nath was questioned about the matter, he said no money is charged for any registration with the exception of official registration fees and online charges taken by the staff. Nath added that Hari is present in the office 2-3 days a week.

Another shocking matter came to light when Nath confessed, “There is no government staff right now. I retired on July 31, 2022. But because of Amit Kumar Hari’s request, I am still working here as a senior assistant.”

When questioned about him signing various government deeds, he denied all charges though most of those who came to the office alleged that he checked documents and deeds and signed them.

Nath also added that two more people are working on the online section of the office though they are not government staff.

When asked about the grim situation, Boko Circle Officer Dibash Bodoloi said he would look into the matter and take necessary steps.

Locals are justifiably angry as to how an important state government office runs without proper and appointed staff and also at how bribes are unabashedly demanded for registrations.

