Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones for several projects of the Centre and the Assam government, including model Anganwadi facilities and schools in tea gardens of the state.

She flagged off the extended run of a train on the Guwahati-Lumding route to Shokhuvi in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

This is the first direct passenger train service between Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Murmu laid the foundation stones for 3,000 model Anganwadi centres with modern facilities and the Mission Saubhagya, a scheme to achieve universal electrification.

She inaugurated a rail-fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation at Moinarbond in Silchar.

On the last day of her two-day visit to Assam, she also laid the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in tea garden areas of the northeastern state.

Besides, two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Agthori in Guwahati were also launched by her.

As part of her maiden visit to Assam as President, Murmu arrived here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Murmu offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple, one of 51 Shakti Peethas, here.

