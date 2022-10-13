In order to further improve rail connectivity between various northeastern states, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of the Guwahati–Lumding–Guwahati Express up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland on one end, and up to Mendipathar in Meghalaya on the other.

The special connectivity train will be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu from Guwahati on October 14 at 11:20 am. This new service will link people of three northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

The Mendipathar–Guwahati Passenger Special will depart from Mendipathar with a new train number (05607) every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 pm to reach Guwahati at 4:40 pm on the same day. Train number 05605 will depart from Guwahati at 5:00 pm and reach Shokhuvi at 11:55 pm on the same day.

The Shokhuvi–Guwahati passenger special will depart from Shokhuvi with a new train number (05606) every Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 am to reach Guwahati at 11:10 am on the same day. The same train will depart from Guwahati at 12:45 pm every Wednesday and Monday with a new train number (05608) to reach Mendipathar at 4:50 pm the same day.

The Shokhuvi–Guwahati passenger special (train number 05606) will depart from Shokhuvi every Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 am to reach Guwahati at 11:10 am the same day. Train number 05608 will depart from Guwahati at 12:45 pm every Wednesday and Monday to reach Mendipathar at 4:50 pm the same day.

The Guwahati-Lumding Passenger Special (train no 05601) will depart from Guwahati at 5 pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Lumding at 9:40 pm the same day. The Lumding-Guwahati Passenger Special (train number 05602) will depart from Lumding at 7 am every Saturday, Sunday and Monday to reach Guwahati at 11:10 am the same day.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are posted on the IRCTC and NTES websites and are also being notified in various newspapers and NF Railway social media platforms. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

