Duliajan: Oil India Ltd and five leading universities of the Northeast have signed a memorandum of understanding to create meaningful industry-academia collaboration.
The main objective of the MoU is to boost research and development capabilities in the universities and to enhance the understanding the region’s geology, the central PSU said in a release on Thursday.
The OIL signed the agreement with Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Manipur University, Nagaland University and Rajiv Gandhi University at the Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, on Wednesday.
Also read | Aadhaar to doubtful citizens of Assam: SC grants AG 2 weeks to seek instructions
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Army assists tourists and locals stranded due to landslides
- Assam: New areas affected by urban flooding, Lakhimpur worst-hit
- Shillong: Tharoor to visit as part of Cong prez poll campaign
- Oil India signs MoU with leading NE universities to boost research
- Can’t remain administrator forever: BCCI prez Sourav Ganguly
- Critically-endangered bird Bugun Liocichla sighted in Arunachal sanctuary