Duliajan: Oil India Ltd and five leading universities of the Northeast have signed a memorandum of understanding to create meaningful industry-academia collaboration.

The main objective of the MoU is to boost research and development capabilities in the universities and to enhance the understanding the region’s geology, the central PSU said in a release on Thursday.

Dr Ranjit Rath, CMD along with other Functional Directors, RCE and senior representatives of the universities graced the MoU signing ceremony at #Duliajan.

The OIL signed the agreement with Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Manipur University, Nagaland University and Rajiv Gandhi University at the Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, on Wednesday.

