Assam: Carcass of male rhino found in Kaziranga

Nagaon: A carcass of a male rhino was recovered near the entry gate to the Kohora Range in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday, officials said.

The carcass was found in the Mihimukh area during a regular inspection by forest guards.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The male rhino is suspected to have passed away due to old age,” an official said.

Later, forest officials collected the horn from the dead rhino so that the poachers could not do any foul play. The horn was stored in the local treasury of the forest department, he said.

After conducting the post-mortem, the rhino was buried at the same site from where it was recovered, the official said

Also read | Meghalaya govt scraps Act promoting casinos, gaming parlours

Trending Stories









