Which Northeast states outperform Kerala in Infant Mortality Rate?

Did you know that when it comes to at least one health parameter, some northeast states outperform not only national data but even Kerala, which many consider the best performing in terms of public health?

The infant mortality rate is the number of infant deaths for every 1,000 live births. India Data Portal analysed data between 2014 and 2018 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. This showed lesser infant deaths in some states of the northeast as compared to any other state in India.

While all-India numbers fell from 39 to 32 during this period, Nagaland’s number fell from 12 to just 4 during this period, the best in the country. Mizoram, which recorded an IMR of 32 in 2014, managed to drop the number to just 5 by 2018, showing the biggest improvement. Northeast’s most populous state Assam saw IMR numbers fall from 49 to 41 during this period, while Meghalaya saw the numbers fall from 46 to 33.

India Data Portal is a one-stop open-access portal for journalists to access, interact with, and visualise information, data and knowledge related to agriculture and financial inclusion, while also aiding other beneficiaries – researchers, students, policymakers, administrators, NGOs, and entrepreneurs. The portal contains a data repository with processed and documented public datasets on related themes.

